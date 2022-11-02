FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Benton, who holds over 20 offers, committed to West Virginia on June 18. He took an official visit to West Virginia the June 3 weekend.

Newton is 5-4 on the season and will host 2-7 Archer on Friday night. In the first eight games of the season, Benton had 42 tackles, including 14 solo, eight for loss and three sacks.

Arkansas offered Benton on Oct. 25. In addition to Arkansas, among his other SEC offers are Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. His father, Phillip, played linebacker for Georgia from 1992-1995.

Outside the SEC, among Benton’s offers are USC, Texas, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan State and Arizona State among several others.

Arkansas currently has 23 commitments for the Class of 2023. The defensive linemen already committed are North Little Rock edge Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) lineman Kaleb James, 6-4, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater defensive tackle Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320, and Mableton (Ga.) Whitfield Academy defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350.

Arkansas will host No. 23 Liberty at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon with the game televised on the SEC Network.