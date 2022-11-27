FAYETTEVILLE — Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has set an official visit to Arkansas for the Dec. 9 weekend.

Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he was transferring on Nov. 22 and almost immediately gained 17 offers. The Razorbacks offered him on Thanksgiving Day with Kenny Guiton the lead recruiter. Guiton has Armstrong excited to get to Arkansas and see what the Razorbacks have to offer.

“They called me on the phone to offer me and they sounded very excited,” Armstrong said. “It was like they were they excited to come to me. I should feel very gifted. So I had to go ahead and get my visit in.”

The fact Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma) and Matt Landers (Toledo) were the top two wide receivers for Arkansas this year didn’t go unnoticed by Armstrong. They both transferred in prior to this season. Haselwood came at midterm and Landers in June. Haselwood caught 52 passes for 628 yards and three touchdowns. Landers hauled in 40 passes for 701 yards and six touchdowns.

“Yes sir, when I see things like that it makes me much happier,” Armstrong said. “Get the visit in and see what they have to offer. They’re bringing transfer guys in doing things like that.”

As a sophomore for his team this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. On Sunday he talked about his strengths.

“I feel my length and route running,” Armstrong said. “They list me at 6-6, but I’m more like 6-5 or 6-4 1/2. With my length I feel I’m a great route runner and great hands. Great protecting my body at the apex.”

At this time, Armstrong has no other official visits set. If he doesn’t take one this upcoming weekend then the Hogs will be his first. He feels close to Guiton already and talked about how the relationship with his possible future coach is going.

“When I’m on the phone with him or even text messages he is someone easy to talk to like your friend or brother,” Armstrong said. “He’s very family oriented.”

Armstrong also was studying up more on the Razorbacks on Sunday and saw where Treylon Burks was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Burks played for Guiton at Arkansas for part of his career.

“Yes sir, I was looking at his stats and stuff today,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong will be a midterm enrollee at his new school. He talked about the advantages of going to his new school at that time instead of waiting until the summer.

“I feel like being like getting there early helps with the learning and getting to know everybody, the coaches and the playbook,” Armstrong said. “So when spring and fall comes you know everything.”

In addition to Arkansas, Armstrong has offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, NC State, Utah, Sam Houston State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Louisiana Tech, Miami (Fla.), Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Western Kentucky, Kansas and North Texas.