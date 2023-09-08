FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting recruits on Saturday as they take on Kent State with hopes of going 2-0 on the season.
The BYU game at night next week is expected to be a bigger weekend as far as numbers, but after not being allowed to host prospects last week the Hogs are happy to have visitors.
The following recruits are among the ones expected to be at the game.
Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff, Class of 2024
Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills, Class of 2024
CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville, Class of 2024
Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian, Class of 2025
Kobe Branham, OG, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside, Class of 2024
Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4, 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas, Class of 2024
Bo Mosley, WR-DB, 6-2, 165, Russellville, Class of 2025
Antonio Jordan, WR, 6-4, 215, Warren, Class of 2025
Demarco Moore, WR, 5-10, 160, Beebe, Class of 2026
Harris Vinson, ATH, 6-1. 205, Bentonville West, Class of 2025
Jace White, WR, 6-0, 180, North Little Rock, Class of 2025
Bradyn King, OL, 6-2, 300, Gurdon, Class of 2025
Tate Spray, OL, 6-5, 270, Centerpoint, Class of 2025
Quentin Murphy, QB, 6-1, 205, Joe T. Robinson, Class of 2025
Daniel Anderson, ATH, 6-0, 195, Bryant, Class of 2025
Jordan Walker, QB, 6-1, 210, Bryant, Class of 2025