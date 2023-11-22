FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has nine games on the slate this week with action beginning Thursday night and concluding with seven games on Saturday. In between, Arkansas and Missouri meet Friday.
No division titles are on the line in rivalry week since Alabama and Georgia are already set for the SEC Championship Game. But both Alabama and Georgia need to continue to win since the playoff spots are up for grab.
SEC Schedule (All kickoff times are CT)
Thursday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24
Missouri (9-2, 5-2) at Arkansas (4-7, 1-6), 3 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Nov. 25
Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) at Louisville (10-1, 7-1), 11 a.m., ABC
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at LSU (8-3, 5-2). 11 a.m., ESPN
Alabama (10-1, 7-1) at Auburn (6-5, 3-4), 2:30 p.m., CBS
Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Tennessee (7-4, 3-4), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Florida State (11-0, 8-0) at Florida (5-6, 3-5), 6 p.m., ESPN
Georgia (11-0, 8-0) at Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3), 6:30 p.m., ABC
Clemson (7-4, 4-4) at South Carolina (3-5, 5-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Predictions for Hogs, Missouri
Otis Kirk — Arkansas 30 – Missouri 28
John D. James — Arkansas 13 – Missouri 9
Jason Pattyson — Missouri 45 – Arkansas 10
Dudley E. Dawson — Missouri 34 – Arkansas 21
Drake Priddy — Missouri 38 – Arkansas 17