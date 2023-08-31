FAYETTEVILLE — All 14 SEC teams will be in action this week with two playing tonight and the remainder on Saturday except for LSU and Florida State on Sunday.
All times will be Central.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Florida at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN
South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, Sept. 2
Virginia at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ABC
Ball State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Western Carolina at Arkansas, Noon, ESPN+, SEC Network+
Mercer at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+
Massachusetts at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
SE Louisiana at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
UT Martin at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Netork+, ESPN+
MTSU at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
North Carolina at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ABC (Played in Charlotte)
Sunday, Sept. 3
LSU at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC (Played in Orlando)
Prediction for Arkansas, Western Carolina
Arkansas 45 – Western Carolina 21