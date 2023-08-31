FAYETTEVILLE — All 14 SEC teams will be in action this week with two playing tonight and the remainder on Saturday except for LSU and Florida State on Sunday.

All times will be Central.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Florida at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 2

Virginia at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ABC

Ball State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Western Carolina at Arkansas, Noon, ESPN+, SEC Network+

Mercer at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+

Massachusetts at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

SE Louisiana at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

UT Martin at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Netork+, ESPN+

MTSU at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

North Carolina at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ABC (Played in Charlotte)

Sunday, Sept. 3

LSU at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC (Played in Orlando)

Prediction for Arkansas, Western Carolina

Arkansas 45 – Western Carolina 21