FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have an interesting Saturday since no non-conference games are on the slate Saturday and all 14 teams in action.

Here’s the schedule for this week’s SEC games and kickoff times (all CT).

Florida (3-1, 1-0) at Kentucky (4-0, 1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) at Arkansas (2-2, 0-1), 11 a.m., SEC Network (AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

Georgia (4-0, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 0-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Missouri (4-0, 0-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1). 3 p.m., SEC Network

LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1), 5 p.m. ESPN

South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) at Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama (3-1, 1-0) at Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2), 8 p.m., ESPN

Predictions for Arkansas, Texas A&M

Otis Kirk — Arkansas 24 – Texas A&M 21

Jason Pattyson — Texas A&M 38 – Arkansas 31

Dudley Dawson — Texas A&M 28 – Arkansas 24

John D. James — Arkansas 47 – Texas A&M 26

Drake Priddy — Texas A&M 31 – Arkansas 27