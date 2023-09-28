FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have an interesting Saturday since no non-conference games are on the slate Saturday and all 14 teams in action.
Here’s the schedule for this week’s SEC games and kickoff times (all CT).
Florida (3-1, 1-0) at Kentucky (4-0, 1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN
Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) at Arkansas (2-2, 0-1), 11 a.m., SEC Network (AT&T Stadium in Arlington)
Georgia (4-0, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 0-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS
Missouri (4-0, 0-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1). 3 p.m., SEC Network
LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1), 5 p.m. ESPN
South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) at Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama (3-1, 1-0) at Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2), 8 p.m., ESPN
Predictions for Arkansas, Texas A&M
Otis Kirk — Arkansas 24 – Texas A&M 21
Jason Pattyson — Texas A&M 38 – Arkansas 31
Dudley Dawson — Texas A&M 28 – Arkansas 24
John D. James — Arkansas 47 – Texas A&M 26
Drake Priddy — Texas A&M 31 – Arkansas 27