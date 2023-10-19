FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC is headed to a weekend that has five games on the schedule including the Hogs finally back home to host Mississippi State.

Here’s how to watch each game, kickoff times (CT) and picks for Arkansas against Mississippi State from the Hogville staff.

Schedule, kickoff times (CT) and network

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4), 11 a.m., ESPN

Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) at Alabama (6-1, 4-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

South Carolina (2-4, 1-3) at Missouri (6-1, 2-1), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3), 6 p.m., ESPN

Army (2-4) at LSU (5-2, 4-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State, Arkansas Predictions

Otis Kirk — Arkansas 28 – Mississippi State 24

John D. James — Arkansas 41 – Mississippi State 19

Drake Priddy — Arkansas 34 – Mississippi State 20

Jason Pattyson — Mississippi State 28 – Arkansas 24

Dudley E. Dawson — Arkansas 31 – Mississippi State 21