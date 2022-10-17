FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday.

Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.

Clark made a crucial interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line with 2:22 remaining in the second quarter to give possession back to the Hogs before half, leading to an eventual touchdown that extended Arkansas’ lead to 31-21 heading into the break. He also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that knocked 10:29 off the clock and sealed the win.

For the season, Clark has 28 tackles, 12 solo, one for loss, an interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair or recovered ones.

Clark and the Hogs have a bye this week before heading to Auburn for a key SEC game on Oct. 29.