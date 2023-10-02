FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas suffered some more injuries against Texas A&M including losing freshman tight end Luke Hasz almost certainly for the season with a broken clavicle.

In addition, defensive end John Morgan III was taken from the field late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher. Sam Pittman provided an update on Morgan with a positive update.

“That’s the great news,” Pittman said. “John, talked to him Saturday night when we got back. He was in great spirits. He had another test this afternoon that I haven’t heard the results of that yet. Or is having one this afternoon. He hasn’t had the test, so how could you get the results? But he’s in great spirits. Honestly, I think he got hit right here (motions punt to jaw), like a punch. But I would think that he would have an opportunity to play this week.”

Defensive end Jashaud Stewart and cornerback Dwight McGlothern also were injured.

“Stew’s got a groin issue, so I don’t know if he’ll be back or not,” Pittman said. “Nudie, there’s a possibility, but I don’t think he’ll practice today.”