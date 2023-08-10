FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders is the new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas and it didn’t take him long to take notice of transfer wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

TeSlaa, 6-4, 214, transferred to Arkansas from Hillsdale College in Michigan at midterm. Sowders arrived at about the same time as TeSlaa and is very impressed with him

“Man, he’s a freak show,” Sowders said. “He’s a freak show. I”m glad we got him and nobody else did. But, I mean, you’re talking… I think he’s like a 515-squatter at 215 pounds. He’s running high, high-21s. He cleaned 335. Could probably have done a little bit more. I think he hit 350 or 355 on his bench. I mean, you’re talking about a receiver, now.

“You know, so, but TeSlaa, the best thing about that kid is he shows up, and he works like it’s his last day every day, and what that does is elevates the whole room. Elevates not only his position group but the DBs, everybody. I mean, it does. It does, and it sticks out. But unbelievable kid, unbelievable human being, and we’re lucky to have him.”

Following Thursday’s first practice in pads TeSlaa was asked about Sowders’ compliment. But before TeSlaa could respond safety Alfahiym Walcott who has to face TeSlaa in practice spoke up.

“Can I say something?,” Walcott said. “You’re right. A freakshow. Like, I’m watching it. Bro, I’m like, ‘What the heck?’ As a receiver, you know what I’m saying? I’m a pretty strong guy, as well, but watching him like the clean, bench, squat. Like, that’s going to be a problem, so.”

TeSlaa was named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and team MVP in 2022. He caught 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns for Hillsdale.

“No, you’re good,” TeSlaa said to Walcott. “The weight room is something I’ve always clung to, and I feel like that’s somewhere where you don’t need talent to go and put the work in, in the weight room. That’s somewhere I feel like if I can get bigger, stronger, more physical in the weight room, that’s something I’m going to do, and that’s something that I’ve always done. So, when I got here I just wanted to come in every day and make sure I was outworking everyone. That was my goal.”

Kenny Guiton, who coaches wide receivers, was the lead recruiter for TeSlaa and certainly glad he was able to land him.

“Awesome dude, man,” Guiton said. “I mean, one of those guys you never have to worry about does he know what’s going on. Just another, like I was talking about Isaiah (Sategna) earlier. He knows what to do, knows why we’re making a play call, knows where he needs to end up on a play. And when that ball is in the air and it’s around No. 4, expect a play to be made. He’s one of those kinds of guys where I call it contact and bank catches. We’ve got to put them in the bank, and he’s making deposits at the moment. He’s not the only one. There’s quite a few. But he’s one of those guys, man, the ball is around that wingspan, he’s coming down with it.”

Thursday’s practice was obviously the most physical one to date since he was in full pads for the first time this preseason.

“Yeah, I say once we throw the pads on we can let the physicality show,” TeSlaa said. “I feel like even without the pads everyone’s got the mentality that they’re going to go out there and in the run game we’re going to make blocks and in the pass game we’re going to be physical and win our routes.”

It’s obviously a big jump from Hillsdale to Arkansas and the SEC. TeSlaa talked about the biggest change.

“Yeah, I mean just the skill level of the DBs and just how smart and physical they are is something I never really faced that at the DII level,” TeSlaa said. “Obviously that’s more of a tribute to the SEC than it is a knock to DII because there’s obviously a ton of good players where I was before. But definitely just the physicality and I didn’t face a lot of man to man back at Hillsdale. So here, learning how to get off man-to-man and press and stuff like that is something I needed to adjust to.”

TeSlaa has also found success off the field and not just on it with his move to Arkansas.

“Man, I just love the community here,” TeSlaa said. “My first time ever coming to Arkansas was on my visit, and you never know what to expect when you’re visiting somewhere that many people don’t know about. So coming to Fayetteville, the atmosphere here and the fans here, and just the people in the community I feel like has been incredible.”

TeSlaa said during the recruiting process the presence of quarterback KJ Jefferson is something that helped attract him to Arkansas.

“I feel bad for the defense, honestly,” TeSlaa said. “How do you handle someone like that that can throw the ball and be such a threat in the run game as well?”

The new offensive coordinator at Arkansas is Dan Enos who is also from Michigan. TeSlaa spoke on Enos.

“Yeah, that was a cool connection we had at the beginning there,” TeSlaas said. “He’s an offensive genius. I feel like everything that a defense brings, we have an answer to. He knows how to move guys around and put the offense in a great spot where we’re going to be able to go and have an answer to anything the defense brings against us.”

TeSlaa and the Hogs will return to the practice fields on Friday prior to the preseason’s first scrimmage on Saturday morning.