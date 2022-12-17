FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Nichols signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2018 out of Springdale High School. He started all 12 games during the regular season. He finished with 16 tackles, one for loss and two quarterback hurries in 2022.

Prior to this season, Nichols had played in 37 games with 11 starts. He had 64 tackles, including 19 solo, five for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Nichols is the latest starter to not be available for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Others not playing and entering the transfer portal are tight end Trey Knox, wide receiver Ketron Jackson and punter Reid Bauer. Linebacker Bumper Pool had hip surgery and is out. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders have entered the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out.