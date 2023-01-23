FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit.

Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.

“I chose the Hogs because it’s always been a dream to throw on an Arkansas jersey,” Shaw said. “Another reason for my decision is because it’s close to family.”

Shaw brings some definite potential to the Razorbacks. As a senior, he played both ways for Mills. On offense, he rushed 33 times for 331 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught 51 passes for 977 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, Shaw had 81 tackles, 11 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

