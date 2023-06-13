FAYETTEVILLE — Alma Class of 2024 athlete Jackson Daily was at Arkansas on Sunday for a football camp and few, if any, prospects there have more ties to the Hogs.

Daily’s father, Adam, played for Houston Nutt in 1999 and 2000. His grandfather, Marvin, was a standout with Frank Broyles 1973-75. His uncle, Clarke Moore, was a linebacker for Nutt from 2002-05. The younger Daily played tight end in 2022, but will move to quarterback in 2023 for the Airedales.

“It went good,” Daily said. “I had a good chance competing. I got some good coaching from coach (Dan) Enos and a lot of feedback from KJ (Jefferson). He was helping me out with 7 on 7 and 1 on 1. So I got better today.”

Daily feels the football camp will help him as he takes for for the graduated Joe Trusty at quarterback.

“I’m transitioning to quarterback this year for my team,” Daily said. “Coming out here learning from these guys is just a great experience that will help me through my season too.”

Daily was 6-foot-2, 217-pounds and ran a 4.5 40-yard dash on Sunday. Daily talked about the positions he feels could play in college.

“I played tight end my whole high school career and now I’m transitioning to quarterback,” Daily said. “I can play tight end, quarterback, linebacker and just kind of an athlete.”

Daily is looking forward to his senior season at Alma.

“I feel good,” Daily said. “I feel like we can make a run in the playoffs. I feel like we’ve got a pretty solid team in high school.”

Daily and Alma are busy playing 7 on 7 this summer. Daily talked about the positives from that.

“It went good,” Daily said. “We had a tournament Friday and we had some good competition. I got some good coverages and a lot of different looks. It really helped me a lot with my reads and everything.”

