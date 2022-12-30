FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has entered the transfer portal.

Woodard is a former preferred walk-on recruit who later earned a scholarship at Arkansas. Woodard had two tackles including a solo as well as a key pass breakup in Wednesday’s 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. This season, Woodard had seven tackles, including four solo, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Prior to this season, Woodard had played in 15 games. He had nine tackles with five being solo.

Woodard came to Arkansas from Little Rock Christian.