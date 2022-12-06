FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip.

Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over Arkansas and a long list of others out of high school. Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris prioritized his son, Chandler Morris, over Criswell and then by the time Sam Pittman became the head coach it was the closing stages of recruiting. Criswell was a midterm enrollee so Pittman tried, but didn’t have much time to recruit him.

Criswell talked about his plans for this weekend after just entering the transfer portal on Monday.

“Yes sir, I’m visiting Friday through Sunday,” Criswell said.

Auburn and others are in pursuit of Criswell, but this weekend could make a difference in the quarterback’s recruiting.

“There’s a lot of questions I have that will be asked,” Criswell said. “That will determine if I’m coming or not.”

Criswell said Monday afternoon following taking finals for some of the day he’s looking forward to getting to Fayetteville this weekend.

“Oh yeah, I’m super excited,” Criswell said. “I know how the program was when I was in high school and coming to college. I can tell from the last three years a lot of change. I’m super excited to get down there.”

Criswell talked about if he gets the right answers to the questions he has to ask playing for the Razorbacks could very much be in his immediate future.

“I would say yes sir,” Criswell said. “If they answer truthfully and honestly that would be a 100-percent my No. 1 seed.”

Criswell will be at his new school in January when classes resume following the Christmas and semester break. That will allow him to go through spring drills at his new school.

Criswell was a standout at Morrilton. He completed 408 of 650 passes for 5,964 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Criswell also rushed 370 times for 2,593 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had eight receptions for 94 yards. At North Carolina, Criswell completed 18 of 31 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He rushed 20 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. Criswell talked about how much he feels his improvement has been since getting to college.

“I’ve improved a lot,” Criswell said. “In high school I came out 220 and now I’m 205. The arm talent is still there. I don’t question it whatsoever. Any throw you want to make there’s 100-percent chance I will make it. IQ wise I learned so much about football here especially from the offense we run. I’m able to know what the defense is pre-snap. Overall, I’ve gotten a lot faster, but I don’t rely on my speed. I rely on my arm and delivering the ball on time to receivers who are open. Just getting the ball to playmakers.”

This past Friday redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson announced he’s returning for another season. Criswell talked about that and what impact it could have on his recruiting.

“I’m a competitor,” Criswell said. “I know he’s a really, really good player. I want to compete. I know he’s done a lot for the program, but when it comes to me I want a fair share of competing if I can.”

Criswell said at this time he has no other visits scheduled.