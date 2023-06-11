FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville Class of 2024 four-star offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy was among the seven official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

McRoy, 6-8, 365, has set a date for his commitment with Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy and the staff obviously hoping he chooses them. McRoy will visit Kentucky and Oregon next and then announce on June 30. He talked about how Arkansas went for him.

“It went pretty good,” McRoy said. “I liked it. Coach Pitt (Sam Pittman) is pretty cool. The whole coaching staff is like family.”

McRoy listed the highlight of the visit and why it was such fun.

“I have to say the photo shoot,” McRoy said. “That’s probably one of the best photo shoots I’ve ever took. (It) had everybody hyped up. Don’t always do that on photo shoots.”

Malachi Singleton was his player host. In addition to the photo shoot, McRoy added another thing that stood out to him.

“The engagement from the coaches,” McRoy said. “They’re really engaged and really care about you as a person. Not just what you can do for them on the field. I like that.”

At Arkansas, McRoy would play for Cody Kennedy on the offensive line. That is something appealing to the four-star standout.

“Oh I love coach Kennedy,” McRoy said. “I call him shorty. That’s my guy. He’s just real cool.”

At this time, McRoy said Arkansas ranks No. 1 on his list. He expressed the reason he would choose Arkansas if that is what he decides on June 30.

“Because of coach Pitt, he’s an O-line coach and head coach,” McRoy said.

McRoy noted that not many former offensive line coaches become head coaches in the SEC. With Pittman being the head coach, McRoy noted he knows the offensive line will always be taken care of. Playing for Kennedy and Pittman is of high interest to McRoy.

At this time, Arkansas has 10 commitments for 2024. Of that group, three are from Alabama.