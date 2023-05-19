FAYETTEVILLE — Decatur (Ga.) Columbia Class of 2024 four-star athlete Jadan Baugh has committed to Arkansas.

Baugh, 6-1, 214, announced his decision at his spring game. Baugh chose Arkansas over his other five finalists. They were Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Louisville.

Baugh was at Arkansas April 4-5 for an unofficial visit. He was offered May 3, 2022, by the Razorbacks.

He has a four-star rating with Rivals.com and a three-star with On3 and 247Sports.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, ATH, 6-1, 214, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 5-11, 160, Aledo, Texas