FAYETTEVILLE — Jadon Haselwood didn’t run well at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but he fixed that issue on Wednesday with a 4.47 in the 40-yard dashg at the Arkansas Pro Day.

Haselwood played only played one season at Arkansas catching 59 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns. He played previously at Oklahoma. Haselwood had a wide smile after his performance on Wednesday.

“Today was very smooth for me,” Haselwood said. “Obviously with the 40(-yard dash), I was disappointed at the combine and I came in today and improved a lot, so I’m very happy with what I did today.”

He ran a 4.56 in addition to the 4.47. That came after a 4.66 at the NFL Combine.

“I’m more happy with the 4.47,” Haselwood said. “The combine was a long week. I really wasn’t feeling good. Probably shouldn’t have ran it. After I left, I went straight back to work the next day and those two weeks I was grinding and the results showed today.”

Haselwood worked in front of scouts from 24 teams on Wednesday. He talked about the feedback he’s getting from NFL teams.

“That I’m a good football player, that I’m a good guy,” Haselwood said. “I’m not one of those guys that has problems off the field. Every scout said they love my game and how physical I play and things like that. Just trying to continue to improve that, get back to work and sharpen my tools. That’s about it.”

Some debate exists the amount of stock teams and scouts put into the 40-yard dash. Haselwood downplayed any opinion on that.

“I try not to get into that,” Haselwood said. “I know I’m a football player. I love the game, I’m a student of the game. It really doesn’t matter to me, but that’s what they wanted to see. They wanted to see me run, so I gave them a show.”

One thing that Haselwood has no debate about and that is his year at Arkansas. The former five-star recruit feels he thrived with the Razorbacks.

“Definitely,” Haselwood said. “I peaked well here. Obviously I put up some good numbers, they used me in the system and did what I had to do to get up out of here.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29. How tough is the wait now?

“I would say I’m being more of an adult, making sure I take care of my responsibilities and I don’t have anybody to structure (me),” Haselwood said. “I have to make my own structure. And just being mature, if we’re being honest, and put the work before anything else.”

At least one team plans to make his wait for the draft a little more fun.

“I think I have the Falcons on the 14th, but that’s about it right now,” Haselwood said.

He said he also plans to continue to work hard and take nothing for granted, but feels he’s in a favorable position at this time.

“Yes, sir,” Haselwood said. “Most definitely. I’m confident in who I am. I know I’m a ball player. Like I said, I love the game. And when my time is over I will be remembered.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt junior started all 12 games this season. He opted out of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to begin preparation for the NFL Draft. His 59 receptions led the team and ranks No. 8 on the all-time single-season list at Arkansas.