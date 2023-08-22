FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Wilson was highly recruited out of DeSoto (Texas) High School and hopes to get a chance to showcase his talents this fall.

Wilson is pushing for a starting spot in Arkansas’ rotation and is hoping to make the most of any opportunity he gets this fall.

“I just feel like I haven’t played football in a long time at the highest level that I have in high school,” Wilson said. “I’m just ready to get back on that field and show what I haven’t.”

Wilson has played in nine games with the Razorbacks. He has three receptions for 49 yards. He had two receptions for 47 yards including a 30-yard grab in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. His first collegiate catch was a 2-yard reception against BYU. Wilson is competing with others for snaps this fall.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a competition, but it’s always good work every day,” Wilson said. “Everybody wants to come in and work and get better we all feed off of each other. So I don’t want to just say it’s competition, we all looking for good work.”

Wilson and the other wide receivers will be catching passes once again from quarterback KJ Jefferson.

“I would say KJ has grown amazingly like, he’s the best I’ve ever seen him since I came in my freshman year,” Wilson said. “So, can’t wait to be on the field with him, playing with him. And as for the receivers, I feel like we’re all coming together. All starting to come together as a group and play better off each other and motivate each other to be the best we can be.”

Wilson is working in the slot. He talked about when he found out that would be part of his workload this fall.

“I kind of made the move, middle of the summer when I learned I was going to be doing both, and yeah that’s when I made the move,” Wilson said. “In this offense, I feel like you got to know everything. So, I feel like you have to be in your playbook and learn what you have to learn, and get it right.”

Wilson is currently practicing in a green jersey and speculated on when that might change.

“I probably should be out of green in the next two days,” Wilson said.

Jacolby Criswell is backing up Jefferson after transferring in from North Carolina. Wilson likes what he has seen from the former Morrilton standout.

“Jacolby, he’s getting better since he came in,” Wilson said. “Accuracy is there. Everything is there. I love catching passes from the quarterbacks, so it’s always good work.”

Wilson also praised Malachi Singleton and Cade Fortin in addition to Criswell.

“I definitely feel good on all our backups,” Wilson said. “Not even just Jacolby. Malachi and Cade Fortnight. I feel good on all three of those guys.”

This is a new offense for Wilson and others with Dan Enos replacing Kendal Briles.

“Me and all the receivers, we actually love the offense and love the complexity,” Wilson said.

“We love being able to move all the way around the field just because we all feel like we’re route runners. We can run routes at any position on the field. We love the complexity of the offense.”

The season opener against Western Carolina is nearing on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock at 3 p.m. Wilson is ready for the season to begin.

“Competing with the defense has been great,” Wilson said. “I love competing with the defense, but it’s about time for that season to come and start preparing for the opponent. Fall camp has been great, but it’s time for the season now.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields Tuesday afternoon.