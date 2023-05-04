BENTON — Malvern Class of 2024 running back Jalen Dupree was among the top recruits attending Sunday’s Monster Camp in Benton.

Dupree, 6-1, 217, had a big junior season helping the ‘Leopards to the state title. He carried 301 times for 2,828 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns. Dupree didn’t participate in the camp, but talked about why he made the trip over from Malvern.

“Today, I’m just really seeing my competition and watching one of my teammates,” Dupree said.

Malvern struggled at 6-6 with injuries to quarterback Cedric Simmons and others, but in 2022 they finished 12-2 and capped the season off with a statement making 64-39 win over Harding Academy for the state championship.

“We got our quarterback back and all the work in the summer building up to this,” Dupree said.

Now the answer becomes how good can Malvern be in 2023?

“I feel we can be good,” Dupree said. “We were young last year so we’ve got basically the same team if we get the quarterback position filled in we will be good.”

Dupree has pulled in offers from Eastern Michigan, Army, Navy, Air Force, Austin Peay, Arkansas State, Purdue, Liberty, Tulsa, UCA, Kansas State, Boston College, Colorado State, UNLV and UAPB.

“I will probably line up a few camps this summer,” Dupree said.

Dupree and the Leopards are set to begin spring football.

Click here for highlights.