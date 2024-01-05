FAYETTEVILLE — Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has committed to Arkansas following an official visit that concluded on Friday.

Jackson, 6-2, 228, went to Utah out of Duncanville (Texas) High School in hopes of playing quarterback. But he eventually made the switch to running back. In 2023, Jackson played in 13 games. He carried 161 times for 797 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

He played in 28 career games at Utah, playing quarterback, running back and on special teams with 11 starts in 2023 at RB. Officially made the switch to running back in week four of the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks lost two running backs to the transfer portal. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders headed to South Carolina and AJ Green to Tulsa. Arkansas also saw one commitment, Jadan Baugh flip to Florida. They signed talented four-star Braylen Russell from Benton on Dec. 20.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions:

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, 6-2, 228, Utah

Jordan Anthony, WR, 5-10, 160, Texas A&M

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Fernando Carmona, OL, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Xavien Sorey Jr, LB, 6-3, 220, Georgia

Marquise Robinson, CB, 6-2, 195, South Alabama

Doneiko Slaugther, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Matthew Shipley, K, 6-1, 190, Hawai’i