FAYETTEVILLE — Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson Class of 2024 cornerback Jonathan Kabeya was impressed with what he saw while at the Arkansas Prospect Day on Saturday.

Kabeya, 5-11, 170, talked about what impressed him during his unofficial visit.

“The highlight of my visit was definitely hearing all the coaches talk about themselves, explain their backgrounds and explain how life is as a Hog,” Kabeya said. “Arkansas is high on my list right now mainly because everyday you’re playing against the best competition and that’s what I love is competition. It also helps a lot the relationship that I am building with these coaches.”

Deron Wilson is set to begin his first season at Arkansas and he’s making a very positive impression on the recruiting trail.

“My position coach is awesome,” Kabeya said. “Coach Wilson is an awesome dude, I love his vibe and energy and want to get to know him more.”

In 2022 at Colleyville (Texas) Heritage in seven games, Kabeya had 15 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He currently holds offers to Arizona State, BYU, Texas Tech, Texas State and North Texas. He has additional visit plans as well.

“March 31 through April 2 I will be in Arizona visiting Arizona State,” Kabeya said. “I am still planning other visits with other schools.”

