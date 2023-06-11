FAYETTEVILLE — Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Jordan Burns is a key target of the Razorbacks.

Burns, 6-2, 220, was among the seven official visitors this weekend. Following the visit he talked about how it went for him.

“It went well,” Burns said. “It was pretty cool, I sat with the head coach and talked about everything. Yeah, I like it here.”

Burns has visited Vanderbilt and Arkansas and now will see another SEC school.

“I have Tennessee left and that’s it,” Burns said. “I’m only taking three visits and I went to Vanderbilt last week.”

Burns talked about where the Hogs stand at this time.

“It’s basically between Arkansas and another school,” Burns said. “I’m just trying to figure it out, balance it out and see what’s best for me.”

If you chose Arkansas what would be the reason?

“Maybe the coaches,” Burns said. “It’s like a brotherhood, a family. I like everything about that. I know what they can do to help me get where I want to get to.”

Burns had an outstanding answer when asked what his stats from 2022 were?

“I don’t know my stats by heart, but I know I killed a couple of people,” Burns said. “They got carried out.”

Burns admits he likes inflicting pain on the competition.

“That’s my mentality, take all my anger out on the field and chill off the field,” Burns said. “I have that switch when I get on the field.”

Burns said his family also enjoyed the visit to Arkansas.

Click here for highlights.