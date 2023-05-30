FAYETTEVILLE — June always means a busy time for football coaches at Arkansas with official visits for the Class of 2024 and camps taking place.

The official visits will start this weekend with Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, slated to see the Razorbacks again. Arkansas will mark the first of five visits this month before Brown makes his decision on June 30.

Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. He will follow the Arkansas visit with trips to Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Arkansas will have prospects in each weekend in June as well. At this time, they have five coming in for the June 9-11 weekend, five more the June 16-18 weekend and then nine more June 23-25 weekend. The Razorbacks currently have 10 commitments for the Class of 2024.

The Hogs have commitments from a quarterback, one wide receiver, three defensive linemen, a linebacker, two cornerbacks and a pair of athletes. The Hogs have two pledges from Arkansas high school recruits with both four-stars.

Mills defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, and Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, both are committed. Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham, 6-7, 325, will be among the recruits visiting the June 23-25 weekend. Branham is down to Arkansas, Ole Miss, SMU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Branham is slated to announce his decision June 23.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School safety Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 190, is slated to arrive in Arkansas on June 24 for an official visit. He’s a key target of Marcus Woodson and the Arkansas staff for the back end of the secondary. On Monday, Hampton announced his Top 6 schools. They are Arkansas, Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Clemson.

Among the recruits slated to see Arkansas the June 9-11 weekend are Glendora (Calif.) tight end Decker DeGraaf, 6-5, 230, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove athlete Ahkhari Johnson, 5-11, 180, Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone, 6-4, 190, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy linebacker Jordan Burns, 6-2, 220, and Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville offensive tackle JacQwan McRoy, 6-8, 350.

