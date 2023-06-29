FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) Class of 2024 four-star defensive end was the first commitment for Arkansas in this class and he’s working extremely hard to get more talent to Fayetteville.

Henderson, 6-3, 250, was among the recruits on an official visit to Arkansas last weekend. Henderson enjoyed himself.

“The visit went great,” Henderson said. “I was bonding with my future teammates. Those guys are great, so it went well. I’m just getting ready to get back on The Hill.”

While on his visit, Henderson worked on some other official visitors as did Mills four-star defensive end Charlie Collins who are uncommitted.

“Me and Charlie were on Alex (Foster), we call him AP,” Henderson said. “I think he’ll be a good fit for our d-line. We’re trying to get him to commit. Linebackers, DJ Barber, Deebo Xavier (Atkins). Other guys, offensive linemen — we’ve got some stuff coming in soon. Some good things happened this weekend. I don’t know if the guys are going to announce it yet, but I just know when they announce it it’s going to be big for the Arkansas community.”

Foster, 6-5, 275, is a defensive tackle from Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph who will announce his decision on July 4. He will choose beween Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech. Atkins is committed to LSU, but keeping his options open. Barber is down to Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn.

Henderson was pleased to see Sam Pittman on his official visit and talked about the weekend’s biggest highlight.

“Everything,” Henderson said. “It was my best visit. When I came up, we got off the buses and the coaches were like game day, pumped up to see us. The photo shoot, everything. They were just welcoming everybody. Coach Pittman sat down and talked to my family. He’s just like the best head coach ever. He’s full of life. That’s one thing about Coach, he’s full of life.”

Henderson is graduating early and will be at Arkansas in January where he will reunite with defensive back Dallas Young, who was a member of the Class of 2023.

“It’s going to be great, especially since I’ve got some Bama guys with me,” Henderson said. “That’s all we’re trying to get right now, some Bama boys, Mississippi, all those guys. We’re trying to get some guys to flip and come here, and I think we’ve got a good chance at doing that.”

The defensive staff that includes Deke Adams, Travis Williams (DC), Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson continues to impress Henderson.

“It means a lot, it shows they care about us,” Henderson said. “Every coach will come see you and talk to you, like they’ve been knowing you forever. Every coach, they deserve a lot, man. Those guys get overlooked. Coaches do a lot, especially in recruiting. Like Coach T-Will, Coach Woodson, Coach Adams — I think he’s one of the best, in my eyes. He coached Jadeveon Clowney. I told him I’m just ready to work. Every time I see him, I’m ready to work.”

It’s those coaches that give Henderson confidence the Hogs can land such players as Barber and Atkins.

“A lot, it helps a lot,” Henderson said. “Linebackers, we’ve got DJ Barber and Xavier, I’m trying to get him to flip from LSU. I know Coach T-Will and Coach Woodson will get him to flip just because of the way they act. They don’t sale fake love, that’s just real, that’s just how they act all the time. I can tell you that because I’ve been down here multiple times, and this is how they are.”

Henderson committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6, 2022, over offers from 39 other schools.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for official visit photos.