FAYETTEVILLE — Gainesville (Fla.) FW Buchholz three-star defensive tackle Kendall Jackson has some lofty goals for his future.

Jackson, 6-4, 250, feels the Arkansas coaches can help him achieve that goal. He is from Gainesville where the University of Florida is located. He will also see Kentucky and Miami after this visit. Are the Gators a lock since he is from there?

“No sir,” Jackson said. “I want to go to a college that will develop me the right way to get to my next goal. I want to be Hall of Fame. I have that goal and aspirations so I want a program that’s going help me get close to that goal.”

Linebacker Jordan Crook was his player host. Jackson talked about how the visit went for him.

“The visit went great,” Jackson said. “Getting to hang out with the current players and learn the scheme and everything. This was my first time being here. A good experience.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

“Really just the position meetings,” Jackson said. “Getting to go talk to Coach (Kelvin) Green that was good.”

Jackson’s lead recruiter is Scott Fountain. If he attends Arkansas Deke Adams will be his position coach.

“He’s a great coach and great dude,” Jackson said.

As a junior, Jackson had 65 tackles, 37 solo, 22 for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and 60 quarterback hurries.

