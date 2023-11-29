Fayetteville, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to enter the transfer portal, per a report from Chris Hummer of 247 Sports Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the news started circulating around social media, KJ Jefferson posted on his instagram story “I haven’t made my decision yet”.

Razorbacks Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr., Jordan Crook, Sam Mbake and Jaylen Lewis have already entered the transfer portal.

In his career at Arkansas, Jefferson threw for 7,911 yards and had 67 touchdown passes. This past season, he had 2,107 yards through the air with 19 touchdowns, and 447 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.