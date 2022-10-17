FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week.

The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which marks the first five-passing touchdown effort of his career. Jefferson is the first Arkansas quarterback with 5+ passing touchdowns in a game since Brandon Allen threw a school-record seven touchdowns against Mississippi State in 2015.

Jefferson guided an Arkansas offense that accumulated 644 yards of total offense versus the Cougars – its most since compiling 676 yards at Ole Miss in 2021. The Sardis, Miss., product accounted for 399 yards of total offense while averaging 12.7 yards per completion.

Out of Arkansas’ 34 first downs against the Cougars, Jefferson was responsible for 22 of them, including 18 with his arm and four on the ground.

Fans can go online to vote for Jefferson to become the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week through Thursday.