FAYETTEVILLE — Quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks held their first preseason practice on Friday.

Jefferson, despite being an established redshirt senior, was still excited about the first practice leading up to the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock against Western Carolina.

“I’m extremely excited, I mean, like I said I talked to my mom yesterday about it,” Jefferson said. “I couldn’t really sleep that well last night because I was just so pumped and eager to get out there and be with my teammates and getting ready for a great practice and a great season. So just being able to just get back to that mindset, get back to that rhythm of things and knowing that football is back, being able to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to make sure that I’m doing what I do best and make sure I’m bringing my teammates along. I set my alarm for 4:45, 4:50.”

In 32 games at Arkansas, including 26 starts, Jefferson has completed 436 of 666 passes for 5,816 yards, 48 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has rushed 362 times for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jefferson is set to enter the season with a new offensive coordinator, Dan Enos. He feels he has grown under Enos.

“I would say just becoming a quarterback,” Jefferson said. “Just being able to me and him get in and talk about ball, talk about life, talk about everything. From a football aspect, just being able to get in and pick his brain and just knowing how he would call the game and what plays he’s thinking on third down or first down and stuff like that. Just being able to be a quarterback and him giving us the freedom and responsibility to take over in the game and control the game, whether it’s something going wrong or something going good, to keep that even keel mindset.”

Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul feels he has seen Jefferson evolve as a leader.

“Ever since I came in, KJ was a leader,” Paul said. “I feel like he gained respect for that. KJ was always the type of guy that if you have any questions about anything, you go to him and talk to him or even just get to know him more. As time went on, it got better. KJ was always the type of vocal leader. If he says anything, the team is going to listen, not just the offense. The whole team is going to corral around him and we let him know that we have his back no matter what is going on. I feel like it’s been great watching him grow and I’m excited for him.”

A new addition at tight end since last spring is former North Texas standout Var’keyes Gumms. The redshirt sophomore played in 14 games and started six last season. He caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Gumms gives Jefferson an experienced target at tight end.

“He understands football really well,” Jefferson said. “He has a great football IQ that he presents on the field. The other guys look up to him in those areas of football IQ. He just understands football. He’s been playing the game since he’s been little. We’ve all been playing the game, we love the game. It shows how passionate he is and how much experience that he has.”

Jefferson talked about how the first practice with so many new receivers went.

“It was a really good day,” Jefferson said. “A good first day just to be able to get out there with the coaches around, and the coaches coaching the guys up and players being coachable. Getting out there with the receivers, it was a great connection today, just being able to have a summer with those transfers that came in. Building a bond and getting the chemistry down pat.

“Coming in on our off days and doing the same thing. Just making sure we can feel each other out. They know how I’m going to throw the ball, where I’m going to throw the ball and stuff like that. Today was just a great positive day for the whole receiver corps and the quarterbacks.”

Jefferson also offered up praise for the other quarterbacks on the team including Jacolby Criswell and others.

“Yeah they did really good,” Jefferson said. “At the end of practice I brought it up to them. We’re doing really good throwing the ball and making great decisions with the ball and knowing where the ball should go and making sure the ball gets there. So everybody is understanding how Coach Enos calls plays and breaking down the defense and reading their…they’re going through their pre-snap routine and stuff. Everybody is coming along really well.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Saturday morning.

