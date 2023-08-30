LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Razorback fans will be flooding the capital city this weekend for the first kickoff of the football season, meaning lots of business coming to town.

The hog call known around the state will fill the sound of War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and in turn, bring positive impacts on local businesses in Little Rock.

“To have the opportunity to see it in a centralized location in the state that’s accessible to everybody is just so awesome,” Razorback fan Caleb Parker said.

Little Rock Convention Visitors Bureau President and CEO Gina Gemberling explained the economic reach of the game.

“The more people that come, the more they eat in our restaurants, they shop in our retail establishments, by gas and everything,” Gemberling explained.

“There’s a lot of people that this will be their only Razorback game of the year to see and that’s just a beautiful thing to see,” Parker stated.

Parker said he grew up coming to games at War Memorial Stadium.

“Games at War Memorial Stadium are a celebration of the entire state,” Parker said.

He said he has seen signs all over town welcoming fans.

“All over the place they have signs that say, ‘come watch the Hogs with us,’” Parker described.

As the excitement and anticipation build, Little Rock gets ready to paint the town red.

“For them to have a reason to come down here and hang out and see the sights and see how great it is, I’m really excited for that,” Parker said.