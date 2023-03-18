DES MOINES, Iowa (KNWA/KFTA) – The 8-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on 1-seeded Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Follow along on this story for live updates on the game.

FIRST HALF

The Razorbacks strike first in this matchup thanks to Ricky Council IV, but things get out of hand defensively for the Hogs early on and the Jayhawks get up to a quick 9-2 lead over Arkansas with 16:31 to go in the first half.

Anthony Black still dealing with his ankle injury as was taken out of the game early to get it re-taped and a new pair of shoes.

Nick Smith Jr. also still battling his knee problem as it was reported he missed practice with the team on Friday.

The Jayhawks off to a really strong start in this matchup and had a 13-6 lead over the Hogs with 12:57 to go in the first half.

The Hogs start to come back a little as they start to get their offense going some more and cut the Jayhawks lead to 18-11 with 9:12 left to go in the first half.

Arkansas keeping things competitive with Kansas in this first half though, they keep it close with the Jayhawks. Kansas leads 26-21 with less than five minutes left to go until halftime.

Heading into the locker room, Kansas had the 35-27 lead over Arkansas.

The Jayhawks were shooting 14-of-28 from the floor (50%) at the end of the half while Arkansas was shooting 10-of-28 from the field (35.7%).

SECOND HALF

To kick off the second half, Kamani Johnson got a putback to go and the Hogs trying to cut down the Jayhawks lead some more, 35-29 with 19:15 left to go in the game.

After that bucket, the Hogs really struggle to make their shots while the Jayhawks go on a 7-0 run over Arkansas to put them up 42-31 with 16:35 left to go in the game.

Arkansas’ defense just can’t get a stop and Kansas just keeps on hitting them hard offensively as they have 46-34 lead over the Hogs with almost 15 minutes to go in the matchup.

The Hogs turn it on defensively in the second half and they cut Kansas’ lead to just two with 10:11 left to go in the game.

With 8:51 left to go in the game, Arkansas takes the lead in this one with a Jordan Walsh three and the Hogs go up on the Jayhawks for the first time since the opening minutes of the matchup, 52-51.