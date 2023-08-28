FAYETTEVILLE — Cartersville (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive tackle Bear McWhorter committed to Arkansas on Sunday.

It was a commitment that has been expected for many years. McWhorter, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, is the second commitment for Arkansas in 2026. As was the case with San Diego (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Tay Lockett, McWhorter is a MaxPreps first-team All-America. McWhorter talked about why he chose Arkansas.

“I would say just the guys up there,” McWhorter said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Cody) Kennedy are special coaches out there. That’s who I want to go get to know by. I think that is who will give me best shot at getting to the next level.

“Not only that, but just the area. Fayetteville, the campus, my sister is going to be up there with me. The people, everything up there, just felt right. Felt like home.”

When he was younger, McWhorter took out a billboard saying he wanted to be a Razorback. Click here for the billboard. McWhorter talked about when he first knew he wanted to be a Razorback.

“It has been a really long time,” McWhorter said. “I think originally I felt it when I went up there for my first time before my eighth-grade year. It started for me early, but the recruiting process felt long and hard. After this summer visit, this previous summer, is when I really decided this is where I’m going to go. So I gave it a few weeks and I finally decided go ahead announce it and make the decision.”

How much did Lockett’s commitment play into your timing for announcement? I know you didn’t go to Arkansas because of Tay, you were going anyway, but the timing play any role in announcing now?

“Yes sir it did a little bit,” McWhorter said. “I just thought I’m not going to be along. I’ve already got somebody. Now, I think, Arkansas is the only class with multiple commits for 2026. Now me and Tay are going to get started on the class and build a really, really good one.”

What are some of the selling points for you and Lockett when you reach out to such talent as Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer, Nixa (Mo.) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and others?

“The people, if you spend time with Coach Pittman I don’t think there’s anyone else you want to hang out with and come play for,” McWhorter said. “Just tell them come home. I don’t think there is a better area to be in and play football in and a better fanbase. So everything is just right about it.”

McWhorter has approximately 20 offers including many of the national powers. Among his offers are such SEC schools as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. Many other national powers such as Penn State, Florida State and others. McWhorter talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I would say my lateral quickness and my flexibility,” McWhorter said. “My ability to move around in the box, find a linebacker and kick out on ends. My pass pro as well. I’ve never given up a sack in my high school career. And I’m going to continue to do so.”

Click here for McWhorter’s commitment tweet on X.

Click here for MaxPreps All-America team for 2026.