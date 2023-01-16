FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Marcus Whitmore Jr. has committed to continue his football career at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

Whitmore, 6-1, 215, is the son of Marcus Whitmore, who was an All-America linebacker and four-star recruit at Independence (Kan.) Community College and also a Razorback in 2003 and 2004. In 2004, Whitmore was one of the Arkansas team captains. On Saturday, Whitmore Jr. visited Coffeyville and committed to the Red Ravens.

“The visit was really good,” Whitmore said. “The main thing I liked is how they preached family. Regardless of if you are here, after you leave, they are still going to be there for you. They will come to your games if you go to another college. That was the biggest thing that like really sucked me into Coffeyville.”

The younger Whitmore talked about the influence his father has had on his career.

“He has had a lot,” Whitmore said. “I’m trying to strive to break some of his accolades. Like his tackles at Independence. He led the nation in tackles and I’m trying to break that. I’m trying to be better than he was when he went to JUCO.”

That is a tall order. At Independence, Whitmore set a tackles record in 2002 with 137 and also holds the single-game record of 20 solos. The younger Whitmore talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I feel like my strengths are I’m able to think really fast,” Whitmore said. “I think while I’m playing. Be patient and know when to go full on. I have an aggressiveness to me.”

One other step the younger Whitmore would like to do as far as his father is also end up as a linebacker for the Razorbacks.

“That would mean a lot,” Whitmore said. “The school my dad went to.”

Whitmore will report to Coffeyville on June 5.