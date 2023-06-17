FAYETTEVILLE — Bauxite Class of 2025 safety-athlete Marcus Wimberly earned an offer while at Arkansas’ football camp on Saturday.

Wimberly, 6-1, 177, has 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash. Arkansas joins Tennessee-Martin, Memphis, UAPB and Sam Houston State offering Wimberly. Following the camp and a tour of the facilities as well as meeting with Sam Pittman he talked about what the offer meant to him.

“As a kid growing up it was a big-time dream,” Wimberly said. “I just went in there with my head down going to work for that opportunity. After a good camp, not doing too bad, we go on the tour and to talk to coach Pittman.

“He goes ‘do you love the Hogs?’ I said, ‘Yes sir, absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Well when I was your age I loved the Hogs as well and I wanted nothing more than to play for the Hogs. I wasn’t quite good enough. I know you are so I’m offering you a scholarship to play for me at the University of Arkansas.’ When he said that I really didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Wimberly went on to just talk more about the feeling he got when he knew the offer had been extended.

“It was definitely a feeling like no other,” Wimberly said. “Growing up being a fan of them. I felt a little emotionally, but I didn’t want to let it out right there. When I got to the car tears of joy just bailed out of me.”

Wimberly is outstanding off the field as well as on it and thus very appreciative of all the opportunities he has had come his way.

“I am definitely beyond thankful for the position that God has placed me in my life,” Wimberly said. “Without him I wouldn’t be able to do anything. So all the glory goes to my Lord, Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Wimberly didn’t commit on the spot and talked about his plans.

“I’m going to wait and talk to my family,” Wimberly said. “We’re going to consider things. Wherever the Lord takes me because all this stuff is great, but in the end the Lord has a plan for my life and I just want to fulfill his plan.”

On his way back to Bauxite, Wimberly talked about how the camp went for him in addition to the offer.

“The camp was great,” Wimberly said. “It’s really organized every time I go up there for a camp. The coaches do a great job with actually trying to coach and not just get you to the camp. Coach (Marcus) Woodson does a great job with that. Coach (Deron) Wilson they all do a great job running the camp and coaching the prospects. So I had a lot of fun.”

