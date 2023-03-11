FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ search for an interior defensive lineman out of the transfer portal has taken them to the University of Maryland as they have joined in the mix for Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr.

Booker, 6-4, 320, entered the transfer portal on March 6. He announced his decision on Twitter. Arkansas signed two defensive ends from the transfer portal earlier, but Sam Pittman has talked about the need to add an interior lineman on defense.

In 2022, Booker played 13 games. He finished with 27 tackles, 17 solo, five for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and forced a pair of fumbles.

Booker played high school football at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He chose Maryland over Kentucky, Rutgers, Pitt and Indiana. His father played at Indiana State.

Arkansas signed 10 from the transfer portal early and have added defensive back Jaheim Singletary from Georgia as well.