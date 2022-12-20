Rogers, AR (Zipline Studio)- The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team has been busy on the court, and OFF the court the last few days! The Athlete Advocate Consortium “Elves” (aka Jalen Graham, Devo Davis, and Makhel Mitchell) visited the Rogers Samaritan Community Center shop on Monday where they spread a little Christmas cheer by paying for unsuspecting customers’ purchases and treating parents and children to mini-shopping sprees in the store.

And the entire Men’s basketball team hosted a meet-and-greet tour at the Children’s Safety Center on Sunday. Those attending were given an educational tour of the facility and had the opportunity to purchase autographed hats and make ornaments that contained autographed photos of their favorite players. All proceeds from the event went to the Children’s Safety Center.

The Athlete Advocate Consortium is the NIL organization that is led by Mandy and Bryan Hunt, and the Samaritan Community Center and Children’s Safety Center are two of the three non-profits they have partnered with this year (the Jones Center being the third). The AAC partners members of the Arkansas Men’s basketball team with area non-profits to drive awareness and raise money for those organizations.

According to Mandy Hunt with the AAC, “Our goal for the AAC from day one was to give these young athletes exposure to area non-profits like Samaritan and Children’s Safety Center, and they continue to learn about the wonderful things these organizations do for our community at each event they attend. When we told them about our idea of giving back at these two particular events, they were beyond excited to participate. Our hearts are full and are so thankful for the service these two non-profits provide the Northwest Arkansas community”