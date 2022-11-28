FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Anthony Black was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week for his efforts at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the league announced today.

Black shared the honor with Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram. Black averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists against Louisville, No. 10 Creighton, and No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. He was named to the all-tournament team after posting back-to-back 26-points games to open the tournament. Abram averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against Stanford, Siena and Oklahoma at ESPN Events Invitational.

Black, who was named the CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week, added a season-high six assists to accompany his 26 points in the win over Louisville, He was 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-5 at the line. Versus Creighton, Black tied his season high in points (26) and assists (6) while tying for the team lead with six rebounds. In the overtime win over San Diego State, Black was a season-best 9-of-10 from the free throw line, scoring 15 points, while grabbing five rebounds.

Black and the Razorbacks return to action tonight (Monday – Nov. 28) versus Troy. Tipoff is set for 7 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

