FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern was named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

McGlothern is one of 94 defensive standouts on this year’s watch list. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

The Houston native had an impressive debut season for the Hogs last season after transferring from LSU, earning Second Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and Third Team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus. He led the Razorbacks and ranked second in the SEC with four interceptions. The cornerback picked off passes in each of his first two games with the Hogs against Cincinnati and South Carolina before adding interceptions vs. Alabama and Kansas. He matched his career-high with 52 tackles while starting all 13 games.

