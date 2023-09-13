FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas men’s basketball program will host its annual Red-White Showcase on Oct. 4 (Wed.) in Barnhill Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm.

The intrasquad scrimmage is free to the public. Free parking options will be after 5 pm in all lots west of Razorback Road and Lot 44 (north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium).

Doors to Barnhill Arena will open at 5:30 pm. Tickets are not required for the event and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.