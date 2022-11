For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season.

This year the Hogs welcome in opponent Central Arkansas for the special occasion.

Arkansas Head Coach Mike Neighbors previews the game and what he’s most looking forward to with bringing “Elementary Day” back.