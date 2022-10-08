No. 23 Mississippi State took control of the game early on and went on to down the Hogs 40-17 on Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

Arkansas got a very good performance from quarterback Malik Hornsby and Bumper Pool now owns the all-time tackles record at Arkansas. Pool needed 14 tackles to break Tony Bua’s mark and that is exactly what he got on Saturday.

Here’s some things you may or may not have noticed in the game.

*Arkansas has now had a 100-yard rusher in seven games in a row dating back to last season. Hornsby rushed eight times for 114 yards on Saturday. It was his first time in career to get a 100 yards on the ground. He also completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

*Jadon Haselwood had his first career 100-yard receiving day grabbing three passes for 113 yards. He also had a career-long catch of 68 yards in the second quarter from Hornsby.

*The 51-yard field goal by Cam Little tied the longest of his career. Oddly enough, his other 51-yarder came against Mississippi State in 2021. Little hasn’t missed a field goal since the Texas A&M game.

*The 54-yard catch by Bryce Stephens was the first touchdown of his career at Arkansas. It was also his longest catch in college.

*Drew Sanders finished with 16 tackles to lead the Hogs and that was a career high for the Alabama transfer.

*The last time the Hogs had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game was against Missouri State earlier this season. Today it was Haselwood 113 receiving and Hornsby 114 rushing. Against Missouri State it was Matt Landers 123 yard receiving and Rocket Sanders 167 rushing.

*Arkansas started six defensive backs against Mississippi State. Two of the starting safeties, Khari Johnson and Jayden Johnson, both left the game with injuries. Khari Johnson did manage nine tackles before departing with the injury.