FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team had the second-highest rated game of the 2023 NCAA tournament as they marched on to the Sweet 16.

The second round game between Arkansas and Kansas drew a 9.5 TV rating across the U.S. according to data from OLBG Network. Only the Michigan State vs. Marquette tilt had more viewers.

Data from broadcast and cable network TV ratings are from March 13 to 19 (OLBG).

The Razorbacks’ game against the Jayhawks was a bracket-buster, with the Hogs edging the region’s #1 seed by a single point, 72-71.

The Sweet 16 matchup is Thursday night, with Arkansas taking on 4-seed UConn at 6:15 p.m. in Las Vegas.

Will Arkansas advance to the Elite Eight? It would be the team’s fifth time making it that far and their third straight Elite Eight appearance under head coach Eric Musselman.