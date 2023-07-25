FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – 20 years as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks, two different stints under two head coaches, Dave Jorn retired in 2016.

His book, “More than Baseball” tells his story and how the game ultimately led him to his true calling.

In this Pig Trail Nation five-part series, our Mike Irwin looks into Dave Jorn’s career with the Hogs and how it impacted his life today.

Dave Jorn was the Razorbacks pitching coach for a total of 20 seasons in two different stints under both Norm DeBriyn and Dave Van Horn.

In that time, Arkansas won just under 800 games with 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and five trips to Omaha, but before all of that Jorn was a pitcher with a trademark slider moving his way up the Cardinals minor league system while battling injuries which he was trying to treat himself.

“I start off in Little Rock and I think I start off with like thirty or thirty-two consecutive scoreless innings and they called me up to Triple A. And just as a got called up there my shoulder started barking again. I can’t say anything to anybody. You know, you get your own heating pad. You get you own nice pack. You get your own Tylenol sand then you get yourself some DMSO which is horse liniment,” Jorn said.

Jorn’s career as a player ended that season but he made an almost seamless transition to coaching helping Arkansas to a pair of trips to the College World Series, but if he couldn’t play in the big leagues, he decided he wanted to coach there.

Jorn left Arkansas and spent 14 seasons moving up, down and around the minor league system as a pitching coach until a tragic accident derailed his pro ball plans once again.

“I was in Columbia, South Carolina with the Mets. One of the players had brought a bottle of like Vodka or Gin or something on the bus and we get back into Columbia about 10 o’clock at night. I get a call around midnight or so from the manager saying that one of our players has been killed. They were on their way home from the ballpark after we got back and they had a flat and it stalled. The kid that was driving that had been drinking on the bus, he went back to turn on the flashers and when he looked up he saw an on coming car,” Jorn said.

The head coach resigned. Every coach on that staff was fired.

Jorn went from coaching to scouting where he ran into Dave Van Horn who was now the head coach at Nebraska.

That chance meeting would eventually bring Jorn back to Arkansas and his most productive years as a coach.

On Wednesday night, we’ll take you through the start of the Van Horn era at Arkansas and Jorn’s role in it, in part three of “More Than Baseball.”