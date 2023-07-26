FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – 20 years as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks, two different stints under two head coaches, Dave Jorn retired in 2016.

His book, “More than Baseball” tells his story and how the game ultimately led him to his true calling.

In this Pig Trail Nation five-part series, our Mike Irwin looks into Dave Jorn’s career with the Hogs and how it impacted his life today.

Released by the Mets as pitching coach for their Columbia, South Carolina affiliate, Dave Jorn took what jobs in baseball he could get ending up as a scout for the Yankees. On a trip South, fate stepped in again when he ran into an old friend who was now the head coach at Nebraska.

“We were playing in Lafayette, playing Louisiana Lafayette in a tournament and there’s Dave Jorn and he’s scouting. We talked and he mentioned to me that he would kind of like to get back into college coaching and so I said, okay, we’ll definitely keep that in mind,” Dave Van Horn said.

“So we kind of renewed our relationship then because we had lost touch for quite a few years,” Jorn said.

Arkansas hired Van Horn away from Nebraska not long after that. Jorn wasted no time in contacting the man who had worked with him so well as a Razorback grad assistant many years earlier.

“And so I called Dave to congratulate him on getting the job and he asked me, he goes, “Well, have you had enough of that pro ball stuff yet and I said, Yea, as a matter of fact I have,” Jorn said.

Dave Jorn was back home and nobody was happier about that than his former boss at Arkansas.

“When Dave Jorn left us in 1989, we won the SEC that year, tied for it or something but it was his pitchers that were there. We never went back to Omaha,” Norm DeBriyn said.

That drought was broken in Jorn’s second season back. The combination Van Horn and Jorn also produced an SEC championship that year. Van Horn was not surprised. He knew what he was getting when he brought Jorn back to Arkansas with him.

“The SEC’s awfully good and aa a coach you just want somebody you can trust. Someone that you’ve been around. They know the game. You know what they’re all about and hopefully they can get you off to a good start and stay there forever but he brought into a lot of good players, as good as anybody in the country. Had a great reputation,” Van Horn said.

Those were great years for Arkansas and Jorn, the best of his career but he was about to come face-to-face with something he had wrestled with since his early days as a player. We’ll learn about that on Thursday in part four of “More Than Baseball.”