WHITE HALL, Ark. – The death of Razorback legend Ryan Mallet has shaken the entire state of Arkansas, especially the community of White Hall where he was the head football coach.

Mallett was on vacation in Destin, Florida where he drowned on June 27.

Mallett’s passing comes a little over one month after Ben Redix, who played for Mallett at White Hall, was killed on May 18. Redix’s mother Shaneisha Robinson spoke on her son’s relationship with Mallett.

“I think he thought Ben was his son,” Robinson said.

In an interview with FOX 16 News, the day after Redix was killed, Mallett echoed Ben’s mom by saying “he was like my son basically.”

Mallett lived near Redix and his mother. Robinson said he was like family.

“I cook a lot so he would come over and get a plate,” Robinson said.

After her son was killed, she said Mallet took it very hard.

“Sometimes he would come over here crying or I’d go over there crying,” Robinson said.

She said she spoke with Mallett before he left for vacation.

“He said ‘Little Bit, I’m going out of town.’ He said ‘I love you’ and I said I love you too, bring me something back,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he told her that even while on vacation, he’d answer the phone if she called.

“He wanted me to know he was there for me even though he would be out of town,” she said.

Robinson describes finding out about Mallett’s death was like somebody pouring alcohol on an open wound.

She said Mallett was always a listening ear for Ben, a ride, motivator and always made sure he got the most out of him.

“Ben didn’t want to go to practice one day, and he said, ‘Mama if coach come, tell him I’m sick.’ Ryan came and knocked on the door and I said he was in his room. So, he went in the room and said, ‘Boy get up and go to practice.’”

Losing a son and losing a player, both Robinson and Mallett leaned on each other.

But now, when Robinson looks out her window, her confidant, Coach Ryan Mallett, won’t be walking across the street to be with her, because he’s back with her son.

“I just feel like they couldn’t be without each other,” Robinson said.

She said she hopes to honor her son with a football camp in his name and that the idea was something her and Mallet talked about to keep Ben’s name alive.

So, when the camp does come to fruition, she said she knows both Ben and Ryan will be happy.