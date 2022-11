According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri.

Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.).

In six games this season, Slusher had 28 tackles, including 18 solo, five for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.