I cannot imagine the issues with trying to host close to 50 thousand college football fans one time every other season. Yet that’s what the staff and crew at War Memorial Stadium faces these days. The more I do something the better I usually get at it. These people had their last shot at it in October of 2021.

Reading social media following the Razorbacks 56-13 win over Western Carolina there were complains over the ticket scanning system and concession stand issues in the second half. Oh, and it was hot.

I’m pretty sure the management at WMS had no control over the weather but Sam Pittman did and there were some folks mad at him too. It seems that Pittman moved the kickoff time from 3 p.m. to noon in order to make the morning tailgating experience a little nicer on what used to be the golf course west of the stadium. He also reasoned that it would be somewhat cooler for the players by starting play three hours earlier.

A better idea, according to the complainers, would have been to make the season opener a night game.

Pittman explained why he passed on that possibility. He didn’t want his players getting back home late on a Saturday night since Sunday is a work day for them.

Another complaint from some anti WMS fans was the crowd size. In the old days the place was almost always full, one fan pointed out to me. So how come they can’t can’t do it these days, he asked.

That one is fairly easy to answer. When Arkansas stopped playing SEC games in Little Rock sellouts became rare. Mid major games against teams like Western Carolina don’t have the same drawing power of say, an LSU.

Depending on who you listen to WMS as a venue for Razorback football games could be coming to a close. There is speculation that athletic director Hunter Yurachek agreed to an Arkansas-Arkansas St. matchup at WMS in 2025 as a parting gift to central Arkansas fans. The last Razorback game ever played there would be a sellout to remember.

This may or may not be true but I must point out that Arkansas’ longtime home away from home is, like me, still going after 75 years. The first game ever played there took place when I was a little over two months old. Who knows, maybe we’ll go out together. The 2025 football season would be my 50th covering the Hogs. It might be a good time to ride off into the sunset.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think we’d suddenly cease to exist. I assume high school games would continue to be played at WMS and I hope to live long enough to enjoy going to games as a fan instead of a reporter.

As for those who did not enjoy the experience of attending Saturday’s game live, on the field it was one of the better season openers I can remember. The 2023 Hogs started off with a bang, answering a lot of questions that fans have been asking all summer long. Also you will have a whole year before deciding if you want to endure another game there. Seems pretty low on the list of ‘I don’t want to’s’ for the next 12 months.

Hey, Arkansas is 1-0. Be happy.