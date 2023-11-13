FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks took down Old Dominion 86-77 on Monday night in Bud Walton Arena to improve to 3-0 on the year.

El Ellis led the Hogs in scoring with 17 points and 8 assists, but right behind him was Devo Davis with 16 points, five rebounds and one steal.

Makhi Mitchell came off the bench and gave the Hogs a boost in this one with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds.

However, the Hogs defensive rebounding and three-point defense struggled in this matchup. The Monarchs shot 11-of-24 from behind the arc and in the second half alone shot about 62% from the perimeter.

Hear what head coach Eric Musselman, Makhi Mitchell and Khalif Battle had to say about the win in the videos above and below.

Up next for the Hogs, they will be back in Bud Walton Arena hosting UNC-Greensboro on Friday night at 7 p.m.