By Kevin McPherson

The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks’ slide continued as 14th-ranked North Carolina nailed down an 87-72 win in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game while handing the Hoop Hogs a third loss in their last four games.

After putting up a spectacular career-high 34-point game (13-of-17 field goals, including 4-of-6 from 3, and 4-of-7 free throws) to go with 5 rebounds and 1 block, junior wing Tramon Mark suffered a hard fall while landing on his hip and back at the end of an offensive drive and remained on the floor for several minutes before being strapped down to a stretcher and wheeled off the court with just over a minute left in regulation.

“I’d rather not get into too much, it’s his back, not his neck or his head, but it’s his back,” fifth-year Arkansas head coach Musselman said in his post-game press conference. “I won’t know anything really until I get word from doc, so I don’t have any real update on his health. But he played phenomenal basketball. His offensive efficiency tonight was really good.”

Arkansas’ two preseason All SEC picks Trevon Brazile and Davonte “Devo” Davis were mostly listless and ineffective as they combined for ZERO points on a collective 0-of-4 field goals, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist in a combined 42 minutes.

However, Mark’s array of splendid 1-on-1 offense combined with the energy plays at both ends made by freshman guard Layden Blocker (11 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in his second consecutive start) helped Arkansas overcome a 12-point first-half deficit to claim a three-point halftime lead, and despite the Hogs’ deficiencies at both ends of the floor it was those two who once again led the charge in erasing a double-digit second-half deficit to pull Arkansas within 67-61 with 7:02 to play.

But the Tar Heels closed the game on a 20-11 run to win going away. Throughout, the Hogs remained one-dimensional in terms of dribble-drive mano a mano offense while the Tar Heels scored inside-and-out as well as in transition with savvy play calling and execution against a mostly porous Arkansas defense. UNC got a career-high-matching 30 points from guard RJ Davis — it marked the second consecutive individual-player-scoring-30-points-or-more-outing given up by Arkansas.

Versatile transfer point-forward Harrison Ingram contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals as he scored on isolation plays and offensive rebounds while setting teammates up for open looks when the Hogs tried to bring help. Guard Seth Trimble was the beneficiary of some of those Harrison kickout passes as he finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 2-of-4 free throws.

“I thought (Ingram) had great patience in the post when he was crab-dribbling, and we’re just not as long as we have been for the last nine years at the small forward spot,” Musselman said. “We have a lot of guys 6-5, and we’ve had 6-7. That’s a little bit of a hole in our roster right now is length at the three-spot. We had it at Nevada with the Martin twins (Caleb and Cody). We had it with Au’Diese Toney and Stanley Umude (at Arkansas).

“I thought that was a problem last night as well. Small forward defending (David) Jones (career-high 36 points), and I thought it was a problem guarding Stanford at the three, (Spencer) Jones (career-high 27 points). So, Jones, Jones, and Ingram have hurt us with length at the small forward spot.”

The Hogs once again made a respectable 26-of-55 field goals (47.3%) — but that included only 5-of-17 from 3 (29.4%), and the field goal total came on only 6 assists. In the last four games, the Razorbacks have authored only 26 assists on 99 made field goals. The Hogs made 15-of-20 at the free throw line (75.0%).

Once again, Arkansas’ defense struggled to get stops as UNC shot 28-of-57 from the field (49.1%) — including 6-of-14 from 3 (42.9%) — on 11 assists, and 25-of-35 at the free throw line (71.4%).

UNC dominated points-in-the-paint (38-24) and rebounds (38-27), the latter of which included a 13-6 advantage on the offensive glass for a plus-3 edge in second-chance-points (10-7). The Tar Heels won turnovers (12-10), points-off-turnovers (17-11), and bench scoring (23-22). The Hogs had modest wins in fastbreak scoring (17-15) and steals (4-3) while having a decisive edge in blocked shots (6-0).

Coming in with a second straight lightning-fast turnaround following an 84-79 loss to Memphis in the semifinals on Thursday, Arkansas (4-3, No. 38 in KenPom rankings entering Friday’s game) has another heavy lift upon returning home to Fayetteville where the Hogs’ next game will be another Quad-1 opportunity against No. 9 Duke in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPN) in the first ever ACC/SEC Challenge.

A year ago during Feast Week, the Hogs went 2-1 while winning their third place game in the Maui Invitaional against then-No. 17 San Diego State, a team that went on to play in the 2022-23 national championship game. But this time, not only did the team manage only a 1-2 record in the three-games-in-three-days format, but for the first time under Musselman the Hogs have BOTH lost multiple games in November AND lost more games in regular-season non-conference play (3) than in Musselman’s previous four campaigns as Head Hog.

The 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1), 83-81 losers to Villanova in the other semifinal matchup on Thursday after defeating Northern Iowa in Wednesday’s first-round play, depart The Bahamas with a 2-1 record in the B4A event.

The loss to UNC dropped Arkansas’ all-time record in the series to 3-8.

Musselman falls to 99-45 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 54-12 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results).

Musselman’s Arkansas teams slipped to 5-3 in regular-season, neutral-site tournament play as part of a larger 17-9 overall record in neutral-site tournament formats (includes postseason records of 4-3 in the SEC Tournament and 8-3 in the NCAA Tournament).

Musselman started the quintet of Brazile, Davis, Mark, Blocker, and senior center Makhi Mitchell for the second consecutive game.

Mark (20 points on 8-of-8 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 2-of-4 free throws) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

The Hogs struggled with turnovers, stagnant offense, and porous defense early while falling behind by 12 points, 23-11, before Musselman effectively emptied his bench for a change of energy and pace, but it was starter Mark’s offensive punch using an aggressive and efficient 1-on-1 mentality that fueled Arkansas outscoring UNC 27-12 to close out the first half for a 38-35 lead.

With some scoring help off the bench from Battle (6 points) and Davenport (6 points), plus the both-ends fiery play of Blocker (4 points and multiple hustle plays) the Hogs turned the corner after their slow start.

Arkansas made 14-of-28 field goals in the opening half (53.8%), including 2-of-7 from 3 (28.6%), and 8-of-10 at the free throw line (80.0%). Defensively, the Hogs yielded only 11-of-28 field goal shooting (39.3%) to UNC, including 2-of-7 from 3 (28.6%). The Tar Heels were 11-of-18 at the free throw line (61.1%) in the first half.