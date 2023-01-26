FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of teammates from Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School will be at Arkansas today for an unofficial visit.

The two are Class of 2024 five-star defensive end Jamarion Franklin, 6-6, 260, and Class of 2025 linebacker-safety Jarcoby Hopson, 6-2, 205. Franklin has over 30 scholarship offers and Hopson is in double digits with more coming in often.

As a junior in 2022, Franklin had 73 tackles, 53 solo, 22 for loss, 17 sacks, 41 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, recovered a fumble and blocked three kicks.

Hopson is an athlete who can play a number of spots in college. In 2022, he rushed 19 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

Among the SEC offers from Franklin are Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Hopson has several SEC offers among his schools interested as well. Among them are Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks will also host a Prospect Day on Saturday.

Click here for Franklin’s highlights.

Click here for Hopson’s highlights.